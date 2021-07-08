The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] moved up 1.14: Why It’s Important

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] traded at a high on 07/07/21, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.07. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of, CleanSpark, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CLSK), The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO), Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KRMD), and Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2064151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The GEO Group Inc. stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $884.32 million, with 120.02 million shares outstanding and 118.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 2064151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GEO stock performed recently?

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $665 million, or 78.60% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,793,663, which is approximately 2.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,940,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.84 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.32 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 14,630,318 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,378,315 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 71,050,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,059,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,247,857 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,748 shares during the same period.