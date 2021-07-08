RBC Capital Mkts lifts Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] loss -1.58% or -2.61 points to close at $162.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1653540 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Chouhaid NASR Appointed New Country Director for Veolia Morocco.

It opened the trading session at $165.42, the shares rose to $166.9399 and dropped to $161.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded 18.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 1653540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $192.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.42.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.22, while it was recorded at 165.34 for the last single week of trading, and 144.05 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $22,397 million, or 99.00% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,465,236, which is approximately 1.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,444,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $942.49 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 31,679,209 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 33,485,834 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 72,276,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,441,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,191,400 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 8,165,873 shares during the same period.