PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] moved up 9.07: Why It’s Important

PFSweb Inc. [NASDAQ: PFSW] closed the trading session at $11.78 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.51, while the highest price level was $12.2399. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Dentsu Group Strengthens Merkle’s Experience and Commerce Capabilities With LiveArea Acquisition.

Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Toshihiro Yamamoto; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen) announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, subject to customary closing conditions. LiveArea is a division of PFSweb Inc (NASDAQ: PFSW). LiveArea will join Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International.

With this acquisition, LiveArea bolsters Merkle’s global experience and commerce capabilities and furthers Merkle’s position as a go to experience partner for businesses around the world. The acquisition demonstrates the Group’s commitment to enable clients to deliver best-in-class differentiated and connected commerce experiences across the entire customer journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.04 percent and weekly performance of 55.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 192.11K shares, PFSW reached to a volume of 1773430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFSW shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PFSweb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for PFSweb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PFSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PFSweb Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFSW in the course of the last twelve months was 42.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFSW stock trade performance evaluation

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.82. With this latest performance, PFSW shares gained by 41.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.05 for PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 9.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.21. PFSweb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.61.

Return on Total Capital for PFSW is now -1.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.61. Additionally, PFSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] managed to generate an average of -$2,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.PFSweb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSweb Inc. go to 20.00%.

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140 million, or 61.20% of PFSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFSW stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,935,179, which is approximately -2.951% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,443,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.0 million in PFSW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $16.88 million in PFSW stock with ownership of nearly -10.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PFSweb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in PFSweb Inc. [NASDAQ:PFSW] by around 1,223,388 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,426,626 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,203,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,853,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFSW stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 897,442 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 768,007 shares during the same period.