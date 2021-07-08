Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] is -20.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on June 26, 2021 that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Investor Update.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) released a replay of its June 23rd presentation, Music is Universal, on its website www.PSTontine.com. The associated slide deck, transcript, FAQ and transcript of the Universal Music Group video that preceded the presentation are also available on the website.

In addition, PSTH has been notified by Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. (“SPARC”) that SPARC filed confidentially an S-1 registration statement that includes a preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A sum of 2029139 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $22.29 and dropped to a low of $21.85 until finishing in the latest session at $22.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

PSTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, PSTH shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] managed to generate an average of -$357,574 per employee.Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] Insider Position Details

96 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 15,746,196 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 25,096,177 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 61,831,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,674,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,708 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 12,514,533 shares during the same period.