Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] Stock trading around $3.75 per share: What’s Next?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] traded at a low on 07/07/21, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.75. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Odonate recently announced the discontinuation of development of tesetaxel and its intent to wind down tesetaxel-related operations. Odonate is working with clinical sites to transition patients in ongoing tesetaxel studies to appropriate alternative therapies or facilitate continuation of treatment with tesetaxel under compassionate use programs where appropriate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1835870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for ODT stock reached $140.29 million, with 37.40 million shares outstanding and 16.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, ODT reached a trading volume of 1835870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODT shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

How has ODT stock performed recently?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -83.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$825,817 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]

There are presently around $122 million, or 88.00% of ODT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,514,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.52% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,607,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.03 million in ODT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.99 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly 0.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 5,462,008 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 11,193,529 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,968,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,624,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,404,908 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,199,770 shares during the same period.