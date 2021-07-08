Oatly Group AB [OTLY] gain 11.14% so far this year. What now?

Oatly Group AB [NASDAQ: OTLY] traded at a high on 07/07/21, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.45. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Oatly Group AB (“Oatly”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “OTLY.”.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2021 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1933879 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oatly Group AB stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.21%.

The market cap for OTLY stock reached $13.47 billion, with 600.09 million shares outstanding and 64.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, OTLY reached a trading volume of 1933879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oatly Group AB [OTLY]?

Nordea have made an estimate for Oatly Group AB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Oatly Group AB stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OTLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oatly Group AB is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.23.

How has OTLY stock performed recently?

Oatly Group AB [OTLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Oatly Group AB [OTLY], while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading.

Oatly Group AB [OTLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oatly Group AB [OTLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Oatly Group AB’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.33.

Return on Total Capital for OTLY is now -10.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.59. Additionally, OTLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oatly Group AB [OTLY] managed to generate an average of -$76,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Oatly Group AB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Oatly Group AB [OTLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oatly Group AB go to 14.90%.