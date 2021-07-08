Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Stock trading around $140.13 per share: What’s Next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.14%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Four Points by Sheraton, Perth Launches New Staycation Packages.

This Winter, Four Points by Sheraton, Perth has launched a limited series of travel packages to offer the perfect holiday itinerary and gateway to all Perth has to offer.

This series of special ‘staycation’ packages at Four Points by Sheraton Perth offers the perfect opportunity for couples and families to enjoy a weekend or midweek getaway in Perth in a prime innercity location. Right in time for school holidays, guests can enjoy a stay in the city whilst visiting key attractions including a cinematic experience at Palace Cinemas or a round of mini golf at Holey Moley. Added incentives include earning Double Marriott Bonvoy points and incentives for early bookings.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 55.99%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.96. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.98 billion, with 326.70 million shares outstanding and 271.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 2427966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $147.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 83 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 194.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.60, while it was recorded at 138.43 for the last single week of trading, and 129.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,131 million, or 61.00% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,346, which is approximately -6.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,476,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.27 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,602,207 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 16,436,929 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 159,571,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,610,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,486,656 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,128 shares during the same period.