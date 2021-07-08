Market cap of DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] reaches 3.83B – now what?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] loss -1.88% or -0.15 points to close at $7.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1973470 shares. The company report on July 7, 2021 that DigitalBridge Announces Formation of Leading Wireless Towers Platform in Asia, EdgePoint Infrastructure.

Formed in Partnership with Leading Towers Executive, Suresh Sidhu.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) (NYSE: DBRG) announced the formation of EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading wireless towers platform focused on the high growth markets of Southeast Asia. To date, EdgePoint has secured over 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is evaluating additional growth opportunities in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

It opened the trading session at $7.92, the shares rose to $7.99 and dropped to $7.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBRG points out that the company has recorded 66.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -351.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 1973470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.28. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $3,263 million, or 87.20% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.31 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $189.1 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 61,136,242 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 42,557,459 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 314,155,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,849,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,759,939 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,110,799 shares during the same period.