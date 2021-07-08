Market cap of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] reaches 43.21B – now what?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] jumped around 1.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $153.89 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Digital Realty Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Datacenter, Colocation and Interconnection Services for Second Consecutive Year.

Continues to elevate its industry position by offering full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746121, June 2021) for the second consecutive year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 10.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $154.63 and lowest of $151.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.49, which means current price is +23.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1614005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $162.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.92, while it was recorded at 151.36 for the last single week of trading, and 144.30 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.70. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $155,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 30.30%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $42,319 million, or 99.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,979,160, which is approximately 3.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,660,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in DLR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.57 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -3.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 20,249,395 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 13,079,811 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 241,664,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,993,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,587,859 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,198 shares during the same period.