Market cap of Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] reaches 552.04M – now what?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] closed the trading session at $6.50 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.6213, while the highest price level was $7.10. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Announces That Alzamend Neuro Has Submitted an IND Application for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, submitted an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to the FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of AL001 on June 30, 2021. The Phase 1, first-in-human study, is designed for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate AL001 dosing in future studies. AL001 is a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Following completion of this initial study, Alzamend intends to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of AL001 in Alzheimer’s disease patients. Presuming favorable data, a subsequent Phase 2b program is planned to target appropriate doses for the pivotal Phase 3 safety/efficacy clinical program required for regulatory approval.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, ALZN reached to a volume of 1678423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 3.16

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.23.

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -777.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -774.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -774.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -266.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,102,559 per employee.