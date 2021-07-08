Market Analysts see Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] traded at a low on 07/06/21, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.15. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Western Digital Flash Innovations Unlock Powerful New Experiences for Next-Generation 5G Smartphone Users.

Second-Generation UFS 3.1 Mobile Storage Solution Delivers the Performance and Capacity Needed to Support Data-Rich, Multimedia Applications.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND® MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3024639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Digital Corporation stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $21.39 billion, with 306.00 million shares outstanding and 304.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 3024639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $91.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDC shares from 52 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.91, while it was recorded at 70.41 for the last single week of trading, and 58.21 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.49.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.82. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of -$3,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 47.80%.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $16,631 million, or 81.40% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,766,367, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,095,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $815.52 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 26,073,715 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 22,583,613 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 191,855,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,512,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,443,863 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,493,493 shares during the same period.