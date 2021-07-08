Market Analysts see DTE Energy Company [DTE] falling to $127. Time to buy?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] traded at a high on 07/07/21, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.96. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Link Engineering Looks to a Sustainable Future with Enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program.

Link Engineering Company has made a 20-year clean energy commitment, with 100% of the company’s electricity use attributed to renewable energy by 2030.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Link Engineering Company, a global leader in testing equipment and solutions and a subsidiary of Link Group, Inc. (LINK), announced the engineering company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects. Link Engineering Company has committed to a 20-year, escalating enrollment that culminates in 100% of the company’s electricity use attributed to renewable energy by 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1863999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DTE Energy Company stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for DTE stock reached $22.10 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 192.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, DTE reached a trading volume of 1863999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DTE Energy Company [DTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $142.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DTE stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DTE shares from 134 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has DTE stock performed recently?

DTE Energy Company [DTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, DTE shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.56 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.85, while it was recorded at 141.82 for the last single week of trading, and 252.41 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.47. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.12.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.16. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] managed to generate an average of $128,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

There are presently around $16,417 million, or 75.80% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,777,100, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,912,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in DTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.95 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly 16.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 9,846,464 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 7,032,362 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 127,178,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,057,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,147 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,082,639 shares during the same period.