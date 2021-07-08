Market Analysts see D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] closed the trading session at $92.99 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.89, while the highest price level was $93.71. The company report on June 18, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on July 22, 2021.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #41786. The teleconference replay will be available through July 29, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through October 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.92 percent and weekly performance of 2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 2470389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.72.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.68, while it was recorded at 91.89 for the last single week of trading, and 81.55 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 18.10%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,541 million, or 83.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,908,026, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,948,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in DHI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.77 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 25,639,528 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 25,179,450 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 245,352,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,171,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,815,875 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,490,697 shares during the same period.