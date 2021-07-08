Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] moved down -4.93: Why It’s Important

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] price plunged by -4.93 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Lipocine To Present At The Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced that the Company will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held virtually. Presentation details are below.

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference July 13-14.

A sum of 1917047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Lipocine Inc. shares reached a high of $1.44 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock. On January 11, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LPCN shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

LPCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3496, while it was recorded at 1.4080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipocine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -104.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.44. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,905,893 per employee.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.40% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,584,554, which is approximately -0.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,622,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $0.95 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -4.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 725,819 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 974,592 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,496,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,196,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,178 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 629,267 shares during the same period.