Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] moved down -2.24: Why It’s Important

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.51 during the day while it closed the day at $32.66. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Jefferies Financial Group Announces Two New Members of Its Board of Directors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced the appointment of Matrice Ellis Kirk and Melissa Weiler to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. The appointments of Ms. Ellis Kirk and Ms. Weiler expand Jefferies’ Board of Directors to twelve directors, nine of whom are independent.

Jefferies’ CEO, Rich Handler, and President, Brian Friedman, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Matrice and Mel as new independent directors to Jefferies’ board and we are confident their perspective and insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow Jefferies’ business globally. Their significant experience further complements our existing directors’ skills, and we look forward to partnering with them.”.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JEF stock has inclined by 4.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.06% and gained 32.76% year-on date.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $8.10 billion, with 266.39 million shares outstanding and 200.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 2241889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.88.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.12, while it was recorded at 33.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,656 million, or 73.70% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,614,356, which is approximately 9.288% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,407,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.2 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $288.53 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 218.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 34,022,358 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 31,492,089 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 107,661,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,176,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,882,653 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 15,985,200 shares during the same period.