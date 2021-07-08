Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] moved up 0.80: Why It’s Important

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] gained 0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $42.76 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Iron Mountain to Expand EMEA Data Center Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Frankfurt Data Center.

Second data center in Frankfurt will add 10.6 megawatts to meet enterprise, edge & hyperscale customer demand in this critical global data center market.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The EUR 76 million transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.

Iron Mountain Incorporated represents 288.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.30 billion with the latest information. IRM stock price has been found in the range of $41.98 to $42.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 2173783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $36.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. On April 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for IRM stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.17, while it was recorded at 42.58 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 967.53. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 928.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] managed to generate an average of $13,386 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

There are presently around $9,765 million, or 80.90% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,622,228, which is approximately 0.535% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 32,673,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $978.17 million in IRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 13,959,295 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 17,927,724 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 196,476,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,363,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,100,480 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,916,367 shares during the same period.