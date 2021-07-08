Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Is Currently 0.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] gained 0.02% or 0.02 points to close at $118.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2186838 shares. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Intercontinental Exchange Reports June and Second Quarter 2021 Statistics.

June ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 11% y/y.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, reported June and second quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

It opened the trading session at $118.79, the shares rose to $119.11 and dropped to $117.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICE points out that the company has recorded 3.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 2186838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.35, while it was recorded at 118.47 for the last single week of trading, and 110.41 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 8.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $58,915 million, or 90.50% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,282,322, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,675,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.92 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 5.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 25,037,709 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 26,324,091 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 447,914,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,276,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,858,667 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,109,473 shares during the same period.