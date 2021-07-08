Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] is 125.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1931002 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Golden Ocean Group Limited advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:.

It opened the trading session at $10.60, the shares rose to $10.72 and dropped to $10.382, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOGL points out that the company has recorded 114.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -229.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GOGL reached to a volume of 1931002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $12.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44.

Trading performance analysis for GOGL stock

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.99 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.65.

Return on Total Capital for GOGL is now 1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, GOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] managed to generate an average of -$3,622,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Ocean Group Limited go to -0.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]

There are presently around $461 million, or 28.40% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 7,638,154, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 3,942,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.12 million in GOGL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $37.07 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly 262.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 22,883,381 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,361,696 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,971,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,216,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,947,403 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 581,390 shares during the same period.