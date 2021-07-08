For Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.34 during the day while it closed the day at $27.14. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced it will release preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s second quarter financial results, as well as the third quarter 2021 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock has also loss -1.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has inclined by 6.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.04% and gained 20.57% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $8.89 billion, with 326.30 million shares outstanding and 323.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 2414396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $26.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 7.79%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,203 million, or 95.80% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 47,391,847, which is approximately -0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,975,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $841.56 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 5.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 25,079,081 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 27,791,237 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 249,387,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,257,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,167 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,931,050 shares during the same period.