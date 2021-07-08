For Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.59%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, announced that its Board of Directors issued a quarterly dividend of $0.320 per share of common stock. This represents an annualized rate of $1.28 per share of common stock with an annualized yield of 4.34% based on HTA’s closing share price as of June 14, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2021.

Additionally, the eligible holders of HTA’s operating partnership units (“OP Units”) will receive a quarterly OP Unit distribution, which is on par with HTA’s common stock dividend described above.

Over the last 12 months, HTA stock rose by 2.55%. The one-year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.89 billion, with 218.75 million shares outstanding and 217.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HTA stock reached a trading volume of 1666999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $30.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HTA shares from 28 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 285.86.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.12, while it was recorded at 26.95 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.36. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,822 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,130,625, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 23,019,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.83 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $448.12 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -3.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 14,304,086 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,333,667 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 183,246,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,884,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,885,462 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,235,537 shares during the same period.