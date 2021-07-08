For Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], Analyst sees a rise to $190. What next?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] surged by $3.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $98.70 during the day while it closed the day at $96.76. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Cassava Sciences Selects Clinical Research Organization for Phase 3 Clinical Program in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Selection of Premier Research as CRO Marks Significant Milestone Toward Initiation of Phase 3 Program of Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced the selection of Premier Research International as its clinical research organization (CRO) to help conduct the Phase 3 clinical program of simufilam for Alzheimer’s disease. Consistent with previous guidance, Cassava Sciences plans to initiate this Phase 3 program in the second half of 2021.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 16.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has inclined by 133.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1159.90% and gained 1318.77% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $3.82 billion, with 37.72 million shares outstanding and 37.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 2753058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $94.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $66, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 7.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.62. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 43.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1159.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3001.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.75, while it was recorded at 90.76 for the last single week of trading, and 33.99 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 107.10 and a Current Ratio set at 107.10.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,028 million, or 27.60% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,404,922, which is approximately 22.03% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,774,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.67 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.41 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 53.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,311,245 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,784,722 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,530,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,626,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,253 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,065 shares during the same period.