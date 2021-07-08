For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.89 at the close of the session, down -2.09%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) Data to be Presented at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced multiple upcoming data presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress from July 10-12, 2021.

Durable Reduction in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attack Rates with Berotralstat Over 24 Months: Results from the Phase 3 APeX-2 Study, Oral Session: The Wide New Allergy World, Abstract #170: Monday, July 12, 2021, 14:15 – 15:45 CET.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 113.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCRX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.2919 and lowest of $15.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.74, which means current price is +118.57% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 1791536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -952.90 and a Gross Margin at +90.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1026.35.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -131.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,925.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.69. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$743,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,663 million, or 60.00% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,241,775, which is approximately -0.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.97 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $154.13 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly -16.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 18,281,514 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 33,731,902 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 52,624,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,638,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,386,069 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,197,768 shares during the same period.