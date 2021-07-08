FinVolution Group [FINV] moved up 1.03: Why It’s Important

FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] closed the trading session at $8.80 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.70, while the highest price level was $9.05. The company report on May 25, 2021 that FinVolution Group to Host Earnings Call.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 229.59 percent and weekly performance of -6.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 221.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, FINV reached to a volume of 1733488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $8.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for FinVolution Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinVolution Group is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FINV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75.

FINV stock trade performance evaluation

FinVolution Group [FINV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, FINV shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 353.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for FinVolution Group [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

FinVolution Group [FINV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FinVolution Group [FINV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.62 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. FinVolution Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.32.

Return on Total Capital for FINV is now 26.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FinVolution Group [FINV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.52. Additionally, FINV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinVolution Group [FINV] managed to generate an average of $93,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FinVolution Group [FINV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group go to 2.48%.

FinVolution Group [FINV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $490 million, or 34.80% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: GOLD DRAGON WORLDWIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 21,857,426, which is approximately -11.206% of the company’s market cap and around 22.82% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,560,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.73 million in FINV stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $25.81 million in FINV stock with ownership of nearly 118513.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FinVolution Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV] by around 12,164,571 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,259,032 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,224,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,647,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FINV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,077,814 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,467,497 shares during the same period.