Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Revenue clocked in at $584.30 million, up 27.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.19%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Empire State Realty Trust Signs Rizzo Group and CodeGreen Solutions to 1350 Broadway.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that Rizzo Group, a leading building code consulting firm, and CodeGreen Solutions, Inc., a decarbonization and sustainability solutions provider have signed a new, 11-year office lease with ESRT for an 11,835 square foot space at 1350 Broadway. The companies will relocate to this larger space from their prior space at 1333 Broadway.

“We will return to the office with an expanded footprint and confidence in ESRT’s high-performance safety protocols and years-long leadership in indoor environmental quality and sustainability,” said Stephen Rizzo, CEO at Rizzo Group and co-founder at CodeGreen Solutions. “We found the right match for our headquarters in a building with MERV 13 filters, active bipolar ionization, and plenty of daylight, all fronting the new public open spaces on Broadway. Our workplace will lead the way in sustainability and wellness with a space that boosts opportunities for innovation. Typically, tenants use more than 50% of a building’s energy, so the ability to build a decarbonized workplace can help move the needle in a big way and provide a model for landlord-tenant collaboration. Our efforts in deep carbon reduction are possible because they align with ESRT’s efforts to reduce energy use and meet aggressive, but necessary, goals for net-zero emissions.”.

Over the last 12 months, ESRT stock rose by 80.70%. The one-year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.04. The average equity rating for ESRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.04 billion, with 171.74 million shares outstanding and 171.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ESRT stock reached a trading volume of 1678269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on ESRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.94.

ESRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, ESRT shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +18.50. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.57. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of -$16,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

ESRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 98.40% of ESRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,292,665, which is approximately 1.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,075,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.47 million in ESRT stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $151.93 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly -20.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 18,259,507 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,781,284 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 106,347,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,388,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,257,867 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,887,191 shares during the same period.