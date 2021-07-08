EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved down -11.18: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] loss -11.18% on the last trading session, reaching $34.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that EHang Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 15, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com.

EHang Holdings Limited represents 54.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.88 billion with the latest information. EH stock price has been found in the range of $33.60 to $39.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 2652707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.60. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.15, while it was recorded at 39.32 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -26.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.29. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$55,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $124 million, or 15.20% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: GROWTH INTERFACE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 745,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.36 million in EH stocks shares; and MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.45 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 3,513,578 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 258,645 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 121,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,651,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,277,736 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 237,809 shares during the same period.