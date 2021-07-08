Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] is 15.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $66.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors.

Company Names Enderson Guimaraes as Director.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) announced the appointment of Enderson Guimaraes to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Guimaraes joins the Board as an independent director, and his appointment is effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Guimaraes will expand the total number of directors to ten.

Darling Ingredients Inc. represents 163.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.96 billion with the latest information. DAR stock price has been found in the range of $65.96 to $67.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 2042490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $91.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $84, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DAR stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.80, while it was recorded at 66.73 for the last single week of trading, and 60.97 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.18. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $29,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 27.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

There are presently around $10,613 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,052,176, which is approximately -0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,319,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in DAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $820.99 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -16.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 18,852,713 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 19,509,451 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 121,235,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,597,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,989 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,073,611 shares during the same period.