D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS] gain 5.66% so far this year. What now?

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [NASDAQ: HEPS] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Hepsiburada Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (“Hepsiburada”), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announced the closing on July 6, 2021 of its initial public offering of 65,251,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 65,251,000 Class B ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS. The offering included 41,670,000 ADSs offered by Hepsiburada and 23,581,000 ADSs offered by a selling shareholder, which included 8,511,000 ADSs sold by the selling shareholder pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their over-allotment option.

The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HEPS” on July 1, 2021.

A sum of 2226493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.12M shares. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares reached a high of $15.23 and dropped to a low of $12.751 until finishing in the latest session at $14.19.

Guru’s Opinion on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is set at 1.53

HEPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Fundamentals: