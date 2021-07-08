Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] closed the trading session at $277.80 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $276.454, while the highest price level was $283.38. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Vertex Announces Certified Integration for Coupa Business Spend Management Platform.

Vertex solution certified by Coupa to extend source-to-pay, invoice and compliance capabilities.

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced it is releasing Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a new Vertex-built and supported integration to the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.03 percent and weekly performance of 2.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, COUP reached to a volume of 1659691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $289.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $386 to $326. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $365 to $300, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on COUP stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 315 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 239.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

COUP stock trade performance evaluation

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.27, while it was recorded at 268.91 for the last single week of trading, and 289.31 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.32. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.25.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.01. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$68,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 21.00%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,974 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,881,490, which is approximately 75.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,558,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in COUP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.74 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -1.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 12,422,307 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 11,147,353 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 51,930,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,499,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,555,562 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,607 shares during the same period.