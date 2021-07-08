CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [CCAC] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CCAC] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 7, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC), Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:THMA), Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:BCYP).

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYP).

A sum of 1692001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 301.60K shares. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $9.94 and dropped to a low of $9.90 until finishing in the latest session at $9.92.

Guru’s Opinion on CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [CCAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CCAC Stock Performance Analysis:

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [CCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, CCAC shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [CCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CCAC is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.53.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [CCAC] Insider Position Details

57 institutional holders increased their position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:CCAC] by around 11,086,402 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,748,827 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,096,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,738,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCAC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,222,623 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,628,837 shares during the same period.