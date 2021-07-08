Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Root Inc. [ROOT] – find out why.

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] closed the trading session at $9.07 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.01, while the highest price level was $9.5956. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Root, Inc. Congratulates Washington Drivers on Credit Score-Free Car Insurance.

Company shares what drivers can expect as the state adopts fairer pricing.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of the Root Insurance family of insurance companies, shares insights with 5.9 million Washington drivers after the state removed credit score from its car insurance rating system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.27 percent and weekly performance of -16.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, ROOT reached to a volume of 1916771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ROOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

ROOT stock trade performance evaluation

Root Inc. [ROOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.02. With this latest performance, ROOT shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Root Inc. [ROOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 36.50%.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $457 million, or 58.40% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,259,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., holding 9,259,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.98 million in ROOT stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $41.25 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 10,565,185 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,442,444 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 29,333,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,340,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,511,515 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,773,360 shares during the same period.