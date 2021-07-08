Canoo Inc. [GOEV] is -36.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.81 at the close of the session, down -3.40%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GOEV, HCAC.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (“Hennessy Capital IV”) (NASDAQ: HCAC), now known as Canoo Inc. (“Canoo”) (NASDAQ: GOEV), breached their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV and its shareholders. If you were a Hennessy Capital IV shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Hennessy Capital IV’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Hennessy Capital IV in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV’s shareholders, and whether Hennessy Capital IV’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

Canoo Inc. stock is now -36.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOEV Stock saw the intraday high of $9.13 and lowest of $8.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.90, which means current price is +35.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 2235127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 839.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.29. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canoo Inc. [GOEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7832.08 and a Gross Margin at -205.69. Canoo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3522.27.

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -44.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$242,751 per employee.Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $200 million, or 9.80% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,487,632, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,652,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.37 million in GOEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.06 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 20,994,098 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 9,329,956 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,663,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,660,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,681,978 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,692,727 shares during the same period.