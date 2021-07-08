Bunge Limited [BG] gain 18.63% so far this year. What now?

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside of the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.

A sum of 1757041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Bunge Limited shares reached a high of $78.17 and dropped to a low of $76.51 until finishing in the latest session at $77.80.

The one-year BG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.51. The average equity rating for BG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bunge Limited [BG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $97.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $46, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on BG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87.

BG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bunge Limited [BG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, BG shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.10, while it was recorded at 78.55 for the last single week of trading, and 71.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bunge Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Limited [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. Bunge Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Total Capital for BG is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bunge Limited [BG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.53. Additionally, BG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bunge Limited [BG] managed to generate an average of $50,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to -7.70%.

Bunge Limited [BG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,095 million, or 85.60% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,057,076, which is approximately 1.208% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,516,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.21 million in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $773.03 million in BG stock with ownership of nearly 7.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bunge Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 22,258,515 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 15,834,794 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 78,812,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,905,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,528 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,080 shares during the same period.