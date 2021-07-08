BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] Is Currently -2.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.91 during the day while it closed the day at $13.41. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Billtrust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRS) (“Billtrust”), a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce, announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be $110,250,000. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and Billtrust will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BTRS Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 3.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTRS stock has declined by -11.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.70% and lost -16.86% year-on date.

The market cap for BTRS stock reached $2.03 billion, with 151.30 million shares outstanding and 121.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, BTRS reached a trading volume of 1799462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

BTRS stock trade performance evaluation

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, BTRS shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BTRS is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] managed to generate an average of -$7,867 per employee.BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,167 million, or 74.30% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,518,959, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 6,961,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.36 million in BTRS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $73.49 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BTRS Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 75,201,946 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,225,071 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,620,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,047,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,917,519 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,059,688 shares during the same period.