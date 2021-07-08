BofA Securities slashes price target on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] – find out why.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $12.53 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2021 that QRTEA Alert – Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty.

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 411.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.18 billion with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $12.37 to $12.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 3039182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 12.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.47. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of $54,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $4,465 million, or 95.00% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 53,169,984, which is approximately -10.402% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,651,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.71 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $247.98 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -12.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 24,371,335 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 37,312,508 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 294,658,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,342,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,386 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,937,009 shares during the same period.