Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently -2.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -2.54% or -0.14 points to close at $5.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2448052 shares. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Agenus Closes $200M Upfront BMS Collaboration and Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for Partnered Anti-TIGIT Bispecific Antibody, AGEN1777.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents which includes checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced the closing of its global exclusive license with Bristol Myers Squibb for Agenus’ proprietary bispecific antibody program, AGEN1777, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for this therapy. AGEN1777 is an Fc-enhanced antibody in late preclinical development designed to target major inhibitory receptors expressed on T and NK cells to improve anti-tumor activity.

“TIGIT is becoming an increasingly important immunotherapy target, and the Fc-enhanced and bispecific design of AGEN1777 could offer improved benefit, including the potential for both single-agent and combination activity,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Agenus. “Together with our partner Bristol Myers Squibb, we look forward to advancing this agent into clinical studies with the goal of providing a meaningful new option for cancer patients.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.61, the shares rose to $5.6299 and dropped to $5.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded 66.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 2448052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.22.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.10 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $623 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,251,912, which is approximately -1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 13,777,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.12 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.2 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 16,788,281 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,618,093 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 91,392,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,798,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,692,977 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 695,833 shares during the same period.