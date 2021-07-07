Wolfe Research lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -1.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $64.75 at the close of the session, down -2.70%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that UiPath Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination for UiPath Automation Cloud.

Demonstrates Company’s commitment to data security, confidentiality, and availability.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination for UiPath Automation Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 3316131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.91, while it was recorded at 67.10 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.