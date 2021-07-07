why Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.33

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] slipped around -1.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.59 at the close of the session, down -3.91%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Tempur Sealy Brands Top Industry Rankings.

– Sealy and Tempur-Pedic Named #1 and #2 Mattress Brands in U.S.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, announced that its Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic® brands were ranked as the #1 and #2 best-selling mattress brands in the U.S., according to Furniture ‘s list of the Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers.* Furniture, one of the most-respected trade publications in the bedding industry, estimated that Sealy’s sales increased 14.6%, to over $1.6 billion, and that Tempur-Pedic’s sales increased 23.5%, to nearly $1.4 billion, in 2020. This marks the second-consecutive year in which the Sealy brand has been recognized as the #1 best-selling mattress brand in the U.S.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock is now 50.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPX Stock saw the intraday high of $42.60 and lowest of $39.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.42, which means current price is +56.84% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 2764886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.41, while it was recorded at 40.48 for the last single week of trading, and 31.35 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 338.17. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 27.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $7,559 million, or 94.70% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,729,404, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,622,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.87 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $688.57 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 4.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 22,507,356 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 28,449,123 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 135,278,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,234,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,650,291 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,082,263 shares during the same period.