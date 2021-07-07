why Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.22

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] price plunged by -1.63 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Antero Midstream Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Antero Midstream estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $742 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated expenses. Antero Midstream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a price of 102.688% plus accrued interest and to use the remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility. The redemption of all 2024 Notes is expected to be conditioned on the completion of the offering of the Notes. The offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of such redemption.

A sum of 3591708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. Antero Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $10.51 and dropped to a low of $10.19 until finishing in the latest session at $10.28.

The one-year AM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.5. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $9.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.61.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$234,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,573 million, or 53.00% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,132,970, which is approximately 11.513% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,275,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.23 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $290.62 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 9.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 32,095,246 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 36,339,933 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 181,824,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,259,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,068,828 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,689,621 shares during the same period.