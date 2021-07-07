why Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.82

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Manitou Gold Provides Exploration Update.

Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to provide an update of its exploration activities on its 350 square km Goudreau Project located north of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company is currently in the midst of a comprehensive exploration program, including soil geochemical sampling, induced polarization and ground magnetic surveys, prospecting and geological mapping along the western 10 kilometers of strike length of the Baltimore deformation zone (the “BDZ”). The program is designed to enhance targeting and generate drill targets for the next phase of drilling, which will consist of approximately 18,000 metres.

A sum of 3789191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Alamos Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $8.09 and dropped to a low of $7.775 until finishing in the latest session at $7.88.

The one-year AGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,691 million, or 69.05% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,880,073, which is approximately -6.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,854,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.42 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $80.94 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -1.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 13,762,262 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 17,593,545 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 183,212,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,568,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,478,091 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,234,585 shares during the same period.