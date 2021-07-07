Ventas Inc. [VTR] Revenue clocked in at $3.69 billion, up 17.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on June 29, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR). Stockholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior Investment Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/snr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

A sum of 2682617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Ventas Inc. shares reached a high of $57.855 and dropped to a low of $56.12 until finishing in the latest session at $57.74.

The one-year VTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.44. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $60.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $53 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.40.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.23, while it was recorded at 57.44 for the last single week of trading, and 50.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $1,034,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

VTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,005 million, or 94.50% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,255,392, which is approximately 1.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,285,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.85 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -9.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 13,902,920 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 17,529,110 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 315,042,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,474,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,830 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,368,693 shares during the same period.