UDR Inc. [UDR] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $56

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.19%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

Over the last 12 months, UDR stock rose by 32.10%. The one-year UDR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.42. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.91 billion, with 296.54 million shares outstanding and 294.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 2934365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $50.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $44, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 90.33.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.91, while it was recorded at 49.63 for the last single week of trading, and 41.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.92. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,815 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,873,687, which is approximately 1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 41,215,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 4.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 21,665,399 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 20,650,480 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 251,797,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,113,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,030,819 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,751,306 shares during the same period.