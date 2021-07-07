SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] fell -20.39% so far this year. What now?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] gained 0.25% or 0.04 points to close at $16.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2157755 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that SSR Mining Announces US$200 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) (“SSR Mining” or “the Company”) announced that it has amended its existing undrawn revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) on favorable terms, increasing the Facility size from US$75 million to US$200 million. The new Facility includes an upsized accordion feature from US$25 million to US$100 million and the term of the Facility has been extended by 4 years to June 8, 2025.

Amounts that are borrowed under the Facility will incur variable interest at London Interbank Offered Rate plus an applicable margin ranging from 2.00% to 3.00%, determined based on the Company’s net leverage ratio and amounts drawn from the Facility. All debts, liabilities and obligations under the Facility are guaranteed by the Company’s material North American subsidiaries and secured by assets of the Company, certain of the material subsidiaries, and the pledges of material subsidiaries. The Facility may be used by the Company for working capital, reclamation bonding and other general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $16.37, the shares rose to $16.50 and dropped to $15.8725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSRM points out that the company has recorded -25.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 2157755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SSRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for SSRM stock

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +33.02. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.65.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.98. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $42,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]

There are presently around $1,770 million, or 60.30% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,692,574, which is approximately -10.572% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,516,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.35 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.03 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 4.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 11,836,191 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 14,913,270 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 83,789,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,538,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,624,023 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,262,769 shares during the same period.