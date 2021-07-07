Olin Corporation [OLN] Revenue clocked in at $6.25 billion, up 78.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] plunged by -$2.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $46.19 during the day while it closed the day at $43.78. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Olin Enters into Agreement with ASHTA to Purchase and Sell Chlorine.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced it has entered into an agreement with ASHTA Chemicals, Inc. to purchase and sell the chlorine produced at ASHTA’s Ashtabula, OH facility. Existing contracts will be honored for chlorine customers of both companies.

“This agreement provides the opportunity to optimize logistics across the Olin and ASHTA portfolio, reducing the number of miles chlorine travels to get to customers and overall transportation costs while increasing the security and flexibility of supply within the growing Olin network. Olin has unmatched expertise in the safe and efficient delivery of chlorine,” said Damian Gumpel, Vice President and President, Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls.

Olin Corporation stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLN stock has inclined by 10.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 80.31% and gained 78.26% year-on date.

The market cap for OLN stock reached $7.05 billion, with 158.60 million shares outstanding and 158.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 2526202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olin Corporation [OLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $57.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $55 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OLN stock trade performance evaluation

Olin Corporation [OLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, OLN shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.57, while it was recorded at 45.74 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.72 and a Gross Margin at +6.92. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.84.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.57. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 284.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of -$121,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 2.30%.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,982 million, or 87.20% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,755,227, which is approximately 0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,063,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.48 million in OLN stocks shares; and SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $654.51 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 9,332,751 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,445,364 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 118,850,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,629,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,438,685 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 826,690 shares during the same period.