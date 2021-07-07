Nucor Corporation [NUE] Stock trading around $92.55 per share: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] closed the trading session at $92.55 on 07/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.64, while the highest price level was $96.89. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Nucor Named GM Supplier of the Year for Third Year in a Row.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year for the third year in a row during a virtual ceremony held this morning. Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive this award.

“On behalf of Nucor’s 27,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for this recognition. We value our relationship with GM, particularly working with them through the pandemic which presented challenges for both of our industries. We look forward to strengthening the partnership we have formed,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “I would also like to congratulate our teammates for their focus on meeting the needs of our customers during a very unpredictable year.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.00 percent and weekly performance of -2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 3127939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $96.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $56 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.22, while it was recorded at 95.26 for the last single week of trading, and 67.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 25.67%.

There are presently around $21,752 million, or 80.60% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,674,582, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 2.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 20,334,650 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 14,847,765 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 199,844,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,026,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,308 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,514,990 shares during the same period.