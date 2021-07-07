NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $40.99 per share: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.20 during the day while it closed the day at $40.99. The company report on June 23, 2021 that NRG Energy Reports Achievement Across its Comprehensive Sustainability Program in 2020, Reaching New Milestone on Net-Zero Emissions Goal.

–11th Annual Sustainability Report Documents Greater than 35 Million Metric Ton Reduction in Carbon Dioxide Equivalent Emissions Since 2014–.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), North America’s leading integrated energy and home services company published its eleventh annual sustainability report. The company has reduced its carbon footprint by 55 percent from its 2014 baseline, exceeding its 50 percent reduction goal five years ahead of plan. The reduction in NRG’s emissions by 35.6 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent is comparable to avoiding almost 90 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle1. The report also highlights the company’s commitments to safety, well-being, and community during an unprecedented year, building on more than a decade of leadership in each of the five pillars of NRG’s comprehensive sustainability framework, encompassing its business, customers, workplace, operations, and supply chain. The report can be found in its entirety at nrg.com/sustainability.

NRG Energy Inc. stock has also gained 0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has inclined by 6.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.92% and gained 9.16% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $9.82 billion, with 245.00 million shares outstanding and 242.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 2938880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 20.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.92, while it was recorded at 40.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.69.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 538.04. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 533.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $124,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 42.60%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,740 million, or 98.50% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,939,262, which is approximately 2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,501,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.34 million in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $498.81 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 32,496,813 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 24,688,913 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 180,429,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,615,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,129,584 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,409,906 shares during the same period.