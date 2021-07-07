Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $11.61 billion, up 16.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that The Wait Is Over! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop Customer Favorites And 100+ New Brands This Year.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock rose by 129.00%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.22. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.70 billion, with 158.50 million shares outstanding and 111.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 2099492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on JWN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 36.53 for the last single week of trading, and 30.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.52%.

There are presently around $3,132 million, or 55.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,882,103, which is approximately 14.228% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,584,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.7 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $356.21 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 15,213,038 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 23,457,890 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 47,716,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,387,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,425,894 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,778,526 shares during the same period.