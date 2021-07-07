Masco Corporation [MAS] is 5.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] loss -1.33% or -0.78 points to close at $57.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2098014 shares. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2021 Second Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that it will hold a conference call regarding 2021 second quarter results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (855) 226-2726 (855-22MASCO) and from outside the U.S. at (706) 679-3614. Please use the conference identification number 8935219.

The 2021 second quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on July 29, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

It opened the trading session at $58.81, the shares rose to $58.93 and dropped to $57.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAS points out that the company has recorded 7.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 2098014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.03, while it was recorded at 58.51 for the last single week of trading, and 57.46 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $13,555 million, or 95.10% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.14 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 16,710,810 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 18,866,524 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 198,339,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,916,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,207,757 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,483 shares during the same period.