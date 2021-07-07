Market cap of Aflac Incorporated [AFL] reaches 36.11B – now what?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] slipped around -0.88 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $53.27 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Fred Crawford Discusses Aflac Incorporated’s ESG Program.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Aflac Incorporated.

Fred Crawford, Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer: “The number one reason Environmental Social Governance (ESG) is important to us is, it’s extremely consistent with the corporate culture we have at Aflac in driving a company’s growth and profitability, balanced with an eye toward doing right by our employees, doing right by our policyholders and, of course, proper governance and doing right by our investors.

Aflac Incorporated stock is now 19.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFL Stock saw the intraday high of $54.01 and lowest of $53.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.57, which means current price is +24.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3779165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $56.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 53.73 for the last single week of trading, and 47.35 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $24,322 million, or 61.30% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,416,579, which is approximately -4.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.38 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 19,837,424 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 28,022,137 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 408,712,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,571,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,990 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,894,051 shares during the same period.