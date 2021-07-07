Market Analysts see UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gaining to $522. Time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] gained 0.22% or 0.9 points to close at $410.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2598929 shares. The company report on June 30, 2021 that New Health Disparities Report Reveals Urgent Need to Address Maternal Mortality, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Food Insecurity in the U.S.

Widespread health disparities persisted across racial, ethnic, gender, geographic and educational lines before COVID-19 pandemic, according to America’s Health Rankings Health Disparities Report.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– UnitedHealth Group.

It opened the trading session at $408.67, the shares rose to $411.16 and dropped to $405.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNH points out that the company has recorded 17.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 2598929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $446.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.87.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 404.95, while it was recorded at 404.61 for the last single week of trading, and 358.21 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.37. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $339,049 million, or 89.10% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,658,234, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,482,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.92 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.58 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,295 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,122,743 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 25,138,004 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 778,163,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,424,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,508,516 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,076,939 shares during the same period.