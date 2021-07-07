Market Analysts see The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gaining to $450. Time to buy?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] traded at a low on 07/06/21, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $369.86. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Goldman Sachs Asset Management and NAIC Partnership Expands Opportunities for Diverse Alternative Investment Managers.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the trade association for, and largest network of, diverse-owned alternative investment managers, announced the formation of a joint multi-year partnership that is designed to promote objectives focused on diversifying the alternative investment industry.

Among the various points of collaboration, Goldman Sachs will support two critical NAIC initiatives: Establishing the Next Generation of Private Equity Firms Symposium (NextGen) and the Women in Alternatives Initiative (WIAI). NextGen is designed to train individuals who recently launched a fund or are seeking to launch a fund within the next 12 months. The series will include intensive virtual training sessions dedicated to educating and empowering a new generation of ethnically diverse and female general partners. Through WIAI, the partnership will leverage a three-pronged strategy to address the underrepresentation of diverse female professionals within the alternative investments industry. The ultimate goal will be to increase the number of women in the private equity and hedge fund sectors while also providing them with the support to navigate the industry and gain leadership positions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2149712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for GS stock reached $125.94 billion, with 356.60 million shares outstanding and 337.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2149712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $403.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $320 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 561.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.79, while it was recorded at 374.23 for the last single week of trading, and 293.27 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $90,696 million, or 73.60% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,105,591, which is approximately 1.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,489,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.78 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 5.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 17,316,356 shares. Additionally, 673 investors decreased positions by around 15,810,920 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 212,089,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,217,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,365,276 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,175 shares during the same period.